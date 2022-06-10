DW reports live on Sievierodonetsk chemical plant

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukraine remains in control of a plant in Sievierodonetsk sheltering civilians, the Luhansk regional governor said. Follow DW for the latest.
German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.
A series of films by Ukrainian directors will be screened in different German cities in June. It's a way of paying tribute to the country's lesser-known but rich cinematic culture as well as its politics and history.
Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.
