 DW reports live on Sievierodonetsk chemical plant | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.06.2022

DW News

DW reports live on Sievierodonetsk chemical plant

Watch video 05:16

A Marshall Plan for Ukraine?

A Marshall Plan for Ukraine? 10.06.2022

May 28, 2022, Lysychansk, Ukraine: Soldiers on a tank in the streets of LysychansÃ­k. Lysychansk is a city on the high right bank of the Donets River in the Luhansk region. The city is part of a metropolitan area including Severodonetsk and Rubizhne; the three towns constitute one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. Lysychansk is now the frontline since the Russian troops destroyed the bridge connecting Severodonetsk to Lysychansk. Russian troops are attacking the city and moving towards it. The Russian army occupies the main road that connects Lysychansk to Kramatorsk. (Credit Image: © Rick Mave/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine 10.06.2022

June 4, 2022, Pokrovsk, Donetsk, Ukraine: Women board the evacuation train for displaced people from Donetsk and Lugansk areas destroyed by the constant russian shelling during the combats between the ukrainian and russian armies to control the Donbass, Ukraine. (Credit Image: Â© Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine calls on its allies to deliver more weapons 11.06.2022

The battle amid the ruins of Sievierodonetsk, a small industrial city, has become one of the war's bloodiest.

Street battles rage in eastern Ukraine 09.06.2022

People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.06.2022

Ursula von der Leyen's visit came as fierce battles continued in the east and south of Ukraine.

EU chief von der Leyen visits Ukraine 11.06.2022

Russia's invasion poses a threat to international law, Ukraine's president told a summit in Singapore.

Zelenskyy warns of global impact of Russian aggression 11.06.2022

Parts of China's two largest cities are facing renewed lockdowns.

Shanghai, Beijing face renewed lockdowns 11.06.2022

10.06.2022 Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. Picture taken June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukraine holds Sievierodonetsk plant as civilians shelter — live updates 11.06.2022

Ukraine remains in control of a plant in Sievierodonetsk sheltering civilians, the Luhansk regional governor said. Follow DW for the latest.

7.6.2022, Vilnius, Kitauen, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD), steigt am Flughafen in Vilnius aus einem Flugzeug der Flugbereitschaft der Luftwaffe. Scholz wird in der litauischen Hauptstadt Vilnius Staats- und Regierungschefs der drei baltischen Staaten Litauen, Lettland und Estland treffen. Außerdem besucht er die mehr als 1000 in Litauen stationierten Bundeswehr-Soldaten. Es ist der erste Besuch des Bundeskanzlers in den östlichen Nato-Staaten seit Kriegsbeginn.

Ukraine: Chancellor Scholz planning trip to Kyiv according to German media — live updates 11.06.2022

German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.

‘Volcano’ UKR/GER 2018, directed by Roman Bondarchuk Deutsche Kinemathek, Perspectives of Ukrainian Cinema

Why Ukrainian perspectives on cinema matter 11.06.2022

A series of films by Ukrainian directors will be screened in different German cities in June. It's a way of paying tribute to the country's lesser-known but rich cinematic culture as well as its politics and history.

Residents return to a destroyed Bucha Teaser: People are gradually returning to Bucha after Russian troops withdrew. The city shows visible signs of war: many buildings are destroyed, people rely on donations for food, and water and electricity are still lacking. But residents are determined to stay and rebuild their lives. Short-teaser: People are returning to Bucha after Russian troops left. Tags: Bucha, return, Ukraine war, occupation, Russia, withdraw, fighting, rebuilding, Mykhaliyna Skoryk

Opinion: Ukraine's geographical tough luck 10.06.2022

Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.