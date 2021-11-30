DW reports from FDP conference

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With the weekly program guide you can stay tuned even when you're offline. Download the complete schedules from Saturday, 04 December - Friday, 10 December 2021.
Maria Kolesnikova, a top figure in Belarus' opposition movement who has been jailed in Minsk, has spoken with DW in an exclusive interview. She talks about her trial and the ongoing struggle against Alexander Lukashenko.
We've all heard it at weddings and in movies: "Till death do us part." But what if the vow was "Till my death sets you free"?
