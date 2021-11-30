 DW reports from FDP conference | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.12.2021

DW News

DW reports from FDP conference

Watch video 03:19

TOPSHOT - International travellers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on November 29, 2021 as Australia records it's first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Travelers stranded as countries try to keep Omicron out 30.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 03.12.2021

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 03.12.2021

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 03.12.2021

29/03/2021*** Lesbos - Momentaufnahme im Flüchtlingslager Kara Tepe auf der griechischen Insel Lesbos am 29. März 2021 anlässlich des Besichtigung des griechischen Ministers für Migration und Asyl, Notis Mitarakis und der EU-Kommissarin für Migration und Inneres, Ylva Johansson. Die EU will neue Flüchtlingslager auf fünf Inseln in Griechenland bauen, das größte davon soll auf Lesbos entstehen und bis zum Winter aufnahmebereit sein.

Life on Lesbos: Migrants and locals hope for a better future 05.12.2021

An aerial view of Sumber Wuluh village covered with volcanic ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano erupts 05.12.2021

STYLELOCATIONUkrainian Ground Force soldiers load into a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter for a fast rope exercise, during exercise Rapid Trident 2021 at the Combat Training Center-Yavoriv September 22, 2021 in Yavoriv, Ukraine. Soldiers from 15 nations participate in the combined exercise for urban warfare. (Credit Image: Â© Spc. Preston Hammon/Us Army/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Top stories in 90 seconds 05.12.2021

Afghans fleeing starvation and drought flock to Herat 04.12.2021

DW exclusive: Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova speaks from jail 04.12.2021

Maria Kolesnikova, a top figure in Belarus' opposition movement who has been jailed in Minsk, has spoken with DW in an exclusive interview. She talks about her trial and the ongoing struggle against Alexander Lukashenko.

DW Festival Concert: Richard Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' 29.11.2021

We've all heard it at weddings and in movies: "Till death do us part." But what if the vow was "Till my death sets you free"?