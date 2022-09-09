DW reports from Ballater as the Queen's coffin moves through Scotland

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Stores and hotels closest to the monarchy's official London residence are used to making money from the royals. But this time it's different.
Hundreds of people sang "God Save the Queen" in front of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. What will happen to the song now? Five facts about the British national anthem.
The Queen's coffin has arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prince William said he was honored to be the new Prince of Wales. Follow DW for the latest.
After more than 70 years on the throne, Britain's longest-reigning monarch has died aged 96. She passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version