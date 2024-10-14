  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisisMiddle EastUkraine
Press Freedom

DW reporter beaten after interview in Germany

Nina Haase
October 14, 2024

Adonis Alkhaled was in the middle of an interview with Syrian musician Al Shami but had to stop after security personal began to threaten him. The reporter says he was then pushed out of the interview area and attacked by one of the security guards.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lmeV
Nina Haase Trobridge
Nina Haase Chief Political Correspondent@NinaHaase