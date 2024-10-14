DW reporter beaten after interview in Germany

Press FreedomDW reporter beaten after interview in GermanyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPress FreedomNina Haase10/14/2024October 14, 2024Adonis Alkhaled was in the middle of an interview with Syrian musician Al Shami but had to stop after security personal began to threaten him. The reporter says he was then pushed out of the interview area and attacked by one of the security guards.https://p.dw.com/p/4lmeVAdvertisement