DW rejects Russian accusations of interference

Russia's media watchdog, prosecutors, and the Justice and Foreign Ministries will be asked to consider blacklisting German foreign broadcaster DW in Russia, Russian media reported on Friday.

The move comes after the parliamentary commission in charge of investigating potential foreign influence in Russian politics claimed DW had violated domestic media laws.

In response, DW's Broadcasting Council said that the company's reporting was "in no way objectionable."

"The Broadcasting Council therefore rejects the accusation that DW interfered in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation," DW said in a statement.

Broadcasting Council Chairman Karl Jüsten said DW staff should be able to work "unhindered" in Russia.

"We expect the Russian authorities to ensure that all DW correspondents in Russia can report freely and without restriction," he said.

Germany's Foreign Ministry also pledged to support the broadcaster if necessary.

"We know that DW is under pressure in Russia," they said.

Russia blacklisted US state news outlets Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as foreign agents in 2017.

dj/sms (Interfax, dpa)

