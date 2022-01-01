 DW radio programs | RADIO | DW | 14.12.2021

DW radio programs

Find out when and how to listen to DW radio programmings.

Please note: We will no longer confirm reception reports with a QSL card. We have discharged this service on September 1st, 2021. 

The English, French and Kiswahili radio programmings of DW are available via local radio partners, our website (EnglishFrench / Kiswahili), Live Stream and Facebook Audio only.
You can listen to the radio programmings via Facebook here:
English via Facebook
French via Facebook
Swahili via Facebook
Hausa via Facebook

Below you can download the current frequency schedules for short wave and satellite reception with times given in UTC as well as the link list to the live streams.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

DEUTSCHE WELLE
Customer Service
53110 Bonn
info@dw.com

Downloads

Shortwave Frequencies Winter 2021_2022  

DW Radio via satellite Winter 2021_2022  

DW Radio Live Streams (including Bundesliga)  

Overview - All DW Radio channels  