DW on International Roma Day: Wide range of offerings

The contributions will be published on DW's German theme page "Sinti and Roma in Europe," a unique offering that focuses on the lives of Sinti and Roma with regular dossiers, videos, reports and guest contributions from DW's target areas.

"The theme page is an invitation to engage in constructive discourse with the largest minority in Europe," says Adelheid Feilcke, Head of Programs for Europe. "Focussing on 'Sinti and Roma in Europe,' we go on a journey of discovery into often unknown worlds that lie in our immediate neighborhood. Our editorial team includes journalists from a wide variety of countries and societies, Sinti and Roma, migrants or members of majority societies. Their perspective and research give us all – creators and users – unique insights into a Europe of diversity, with all its challenges and opportunities."

A focal point in the project is the portrait series "Glaso," in which author Gilda-Nancy Horvath, journalist and Roma activist from Vienna, presents extraordinary people from the Sinti and Roma community. In the articles, readers meet women and men who are involved in culture, politics and other social contexts and successfully resist being reduced to their origins. "Glaso" means "voice" in Romanes. The portraits are also available in English and in Romanes.

"Countering stereotypes creatively and constructively"

Romani Rose, Chairman of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma

Romani Rose, Chairman of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma: "Racist and antiziganist discriminations can only develop their full force if they are not clearly contradicted, even by people who show solidarity and are not directly affected. The many stories on DW's page 'Sinti and Roma in Europe' about people who counter stereotypes and discrimination creatively and constructively, with a great deal of courage and commitment, show that cultural achievements always arise from encounters. They encourage not only the members of our minority but also many people in the majority society." On International Roma Day, DW publishes a guest article by Rose on the topic. The Central Council of German Sinti and Roma is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a festive concert in Heidelberg on April 7, the eve of World Roma Day.

As part of the NewsSpectrum Fellowship Program, DW works together with the International Press Institute (IPI), the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC), and the European Association of Daily Newspapers in Minority and Regional Languages (MIDAS). Journalists from the Sinti and Roma community produce videos and articles together with DW colleagues from the majority society in various European countries. The program contributes to the empowerment and professionalization of participating Sinti and Roma journalists. At the same time, it raises the awareness of the respective tandem partners for the reality of life in the marginalized community. Through their reports, interviews and essays, the tandems have succeeded in building important and necessary bridges between different nations and cultures, between minorities and the majority population.

Scott Griffen, IPI: "IPI has been proud to partner with Deutsche Welle to provide newsroom fellowships for Roma journalists through our NewsSpectrum programme. This partnership has provided an excellent opportunity for Roma reporters to broaden their network while also ensuring informed media coverage about minority issues, especially those affecting the Roma community. We're proud to have been able to support the important reporting that has come out of this project and look forward to future rounds of the fellowship."

Discovering Sinti and Roma as a cultural people

On the occasion of International Roma Day, Dr. Bernd Fabritius, the Federal Government Commissioner for Minorities, told DW: "We must sharpen the view that Sinti and Roma are an enrichment of our society as bearers of their own rich culture, with specific traditions and customs. The mostly one-sided perception of this group of people as a socially and societally disadvantaged group feeds an antiziganist cliché, which must be cleared up. It does not do justice to the cultural richness and identity of this community. I thank DW in particular for focusing its observations and reports more on what is enriching, interesting and all that is worth knowing about the Sinti and Roma as a cultural people to discover and report on."

April 8, in reference to the first World Roma Congress 51 years ago in London, has been an annual celebration of the minority's life and culture and a reminder of oppression and persecution since 1990. DW reports extensively on the lives of the Sinti and Roma in Europe in all European broadcast languages.