Germany's foreign minister told DW that Moscow's justification for focusing on territory beyond the Donbas does not stack up. She also said Berlin must not leave itself open to blackmail from other states.
US intelligence services have said Russia's military has lost 15,000 troops so far in its war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv reported Russian shelling in the city. Follow DW for more.
The US Department of Defense believes Russia is installing proxy officials in order to seize Ukrainian land. A bridge in the Russian-controlled Kherson region was reportedly damaged by shelling. DW rounds up the latest.
While the talks put the respective leaders in the spotlight, the implications for regional stability, economic cooperation, food security and the war in Ukraine remain opaque, write Sanam Vakil and Galip Dalay.
