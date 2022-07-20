 DW News | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.07.2022

Ukraine: Giving birth in times of war

Ukraine: Giving birth in times of war 20.07.2022

July 8, 2021, Athens, Greece: Francis Fukuyama (senior fellow, Centre on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, Stanford University) attends at Economist conference in Greece (Credit Image: Â© Aristidis VafeiadakisZUMA Wire

Francis Fukuyama: Russia now 'resembles Nazi Germany' 20.07.2022

20.07.2022+++Interview mit Bundesaußenministerin Annalena Baerbock. (c) Zura Karaulashvili / DW

Germany’s Baerbock to China: 'Very serious' about ending dependency 21.07.2022

20.07.2022+++Interview mit Bundesaußenministerin Annalena Baerbock. (c) Zura Karaulashvili / DW

Baerbock: 'We have to make clear that nobody can blackmail us' 20.07.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.07.2022

Fabrizio Rizzotti, rice producer for six generations and Coldiretti representative, controls the fields suffering from lack of water. Rice needs a lot of water for its life cycle and the area between Novara and Pavia is in serious shortage, in Novara, on June 23, 2022. Fabrizio estimates that about 50% of the harvest is compromised at a stage in which the costs are practically all already borne and this could put several producers in difficulty. The very hot days and the lack of rainfall are creating increasing difficulties for farmers and ranchers. The lack of water in the Po river basin was not found mitigated by the weak spring rains. After a consistent period of drought, the Po river and its basin have a water flow rate of less than half the normal. Long-term forecasts do not indicate that in the short term the weather will change with persistent precipitation. Drought is not an unusual phenomenon, but the frequency with which it recurs in recent years is also becoming worrying of the impacts it has on animals, flora, and agricultural activities. (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto)

Italy's perishing rice farms 21.07.2022

This handout photograph taken on July 20, 2022 and released by the Sri Lanka's Parliament shows the acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) casting his ballot in the parliament in Colombo. - Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's new president by the country's parliament on July 20, with the backing of the party of the ex-leader -- who fled abroad after his palace was stormed by protesters. (Photo by Sri Lanka's parliament / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/Sri Lanka's Parliament - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ski Lanka: Prime minister sworn in as president 21.07.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 18: A Ukrainian woman dressed in combat fatigue walks past a damaged building in Kutuzovka village as Russian troops continue their brutal assaults on the Donbas, strengthening their group in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine on June 18, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Russia expands Ukraine war goals 20.07.2022

Russia taking more of Ukraine just 'new propaganda,' Germany's Baerbock says

Russia taking more of Ukraine just 'new propaganda,' Germany's Baerbock says 21.07.2022

Germany's foreign minister told DW that Moscow's justification for focusing on territory beyond the Donbas does not stack up. She also said Berlin must not leave itself open to blackmail from other states.

Ritual workers load bodies of killed Russian soldiers to a refrigerated rail car, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a compound of a morgue in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

Russia-Ukraine updates: US CIA estimates 15,000 Russian troops killed 21.07.2022

US intelligence services have said Russia's military has lost 15,000 troops so far in its war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv reported Russian shelling in the city. Follow DW for more.

A man walks past a burned car on a street of Sloviansk following Russian airstrike on July 19, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kremlin seeking to annex more territory, US says 20.07.2022

The US Department of Defense believes Russia is installing proxy officials in order to seize Ukrainian land. A bridge in the Russian-controlled Kherson region was reportedly damaged by shelling. DW rounds up the latest.

TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L-R) pose ahead of the third trilateral meeting aimed at facilitating peace process in Syria and held at an international congress centre in Tehran. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Foto: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/dpa

Opinion: Russia-Iran-Turkey talks strong on symbolism, short on substance 20.07.2022

While the talks put the respective leaders in the spotlight, the implications for regional stability, economic cooperation, food security and the war in Ukraine remain opaque, write Sanam Vakil and Galip Dalay.