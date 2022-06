DW News

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan 20 June 2022

Violent protests erupt across India in response to the government's plan to reform the military's recruitment scheme. In the northeastern state of Assam, heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding, impacting millions. Bangladesh has also been hit, saying this is the worst flooding in the country in almost 20 years. And in India, the debate on making Hindi the national language continues.