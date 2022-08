DW News

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 16 August 2022

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is in Bangladesh, visiting Cox's Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees are camped. Separately, activists are also asking her to demand government accountability for extrajudicial killings and disappearances. And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for gender equality, surprising many women who consider him a misogynist.