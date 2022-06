DW News

DW News Asia with Jared Reed, 14 June 2022

A court in Phnom Penh has jailed dozens of Cambodian opposition figures. We speak to Human Rights Watch on what's being described as the 'death of Cambodia's democracy'. Plus, the complicated and controversial legacy of outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. With pro-Beijing hardliner John Lee taking over, what's next for the territory?