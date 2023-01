1 hour ago 1 hour ago

A top aid envoy warns Afghanistan will fall apart if the Taliban continues to erase women. Norway's Jan Egeland went to Kabul to plead with the militant rulers to end their bans – especially on female aid workers. He tells us he was surprised by what they said. Plus, residents displaced in a cracking, sinking city in the Indian Himalayas. We ask an environmental activist who's to blame.