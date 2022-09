DW News

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 27 September, 2022

A deeply divisive state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has gone ahead amidst mourning and protests. We look at Abe's legacy at home and abroad. How an NGO in Pakistan is using makeshift tents to ensure kids displaced by flooding don't miss out on their education. And why Jakarta thinks its a good idea to scare people into taking trains.