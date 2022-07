DW News

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 25 July 2022

International outrage as Myanmar's military junta executes four pro-democracy activists. But can the world really do anything to stop what the UN has called a violation of the 'right to life'? In the Philippines, a look at how residents of a permanently flooded compound struggle with daily life and why Judo training in Japan is proving deadly for kids.