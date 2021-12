DW News

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 17 December, 2021

Hong Kongers head to a poll on the weekend activists have described as 'selective' and a 'sham'. It's to elect a new Parliament, where the majority of representatives will be appointed. And diplomatic ties between Lithuania and China reach new lows as Vilnius is forced to withdraw its diplomats after facing 'intimidation' in Beijing.