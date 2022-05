DW News

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 13 May 2022

The US Special Envoy for Afghan Women tells DW NewsAsia, her country’s willingness to engage with the Taliban is contingent upon the group’s treatment of Afghan women and girls. That record has been dismal so far. It’s one of the reasons why exiled women MPs from Afghanistan have set up a parliament in exile in Athens, to campaign for their country.