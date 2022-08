DW News

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 05 August 2022

India banned some single use plastics a month back. We ask if the ban is enforceable and also look at the citizens groups trying to make people aware of the dangers of using plastic. One of those dangers - animal deaths from mistaking plastics for food. And a solution - a plastic sucking robo fish that could help clear the world's oceans of plastic waste.