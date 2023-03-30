  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, March 31, 2023

1 hour ago

A wave of opposition-led protests shakes Kenya as people struggle with the rising cost of living. President William Ruto speaks to DW News on the situation at home, and a wide range of issues. Protestors have also taken to the streets in Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, worried about the approach of the M23 rebels.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts3 hours ago
