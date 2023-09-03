DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, March 10, 2023

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has evidence of sexual violence used as a weapon of war in the Tigray conflict.
Plus: A female bricklayer in Ghana who's building a future for herself and her family.
And: We speak to social entrepreneur Amal Abbass who won special honours in Berlin for her fight against discrimination.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.