DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, March 10, 2023

10 minutes ago

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has evidence of sexual violence used as a weapon of war in the Tigray conflict. Plus: A female bricklayer in Ghana who's building a future for herself and her family. And: We speak to social entrepreneur Amal Abbass who won special honours in Berlin for her fight against discrimination.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

