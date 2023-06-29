DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, June 30, 2023

We look at the growing misuse of the cheap and effective painkiller, tramadol, in West Africa. Plus: As countries in the global north and south struggle to agree on the right response to climate change, we speak with a Kenyan climate justice campaigner. And: we meet the Nigerian couple whose unique brand of domestic bliss has won the hearts of thousands online.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.