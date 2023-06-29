  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, June 30, 2023

53 minutes ago

We look at the growing misuse of the cheap and effective painkiller, tramadol, in West Africa. Plus: As countries in the global north and south struggle to agree on the right response to climate change, we speak with a Kenyan climate justice campaigner. And: we meet the Nigerian couple whose unique brand of domestic bliss has won the hearts of thousands online.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
DW News Africa

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Young people run away during a protest in Strasbourg
France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics1 minute ago
