DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo July 18, 2024

Kenya's Gen-Z protesters refuse to back down. What is fueling their anger? Germany's foreign minister talks terrorism and green energy in two West African states. Trying to stop the poachers. Why some rhinos in South Africa are being injected with radiation. And a Nigerian athlete picks an unusual spot to train for this year's Paris Olympics.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.