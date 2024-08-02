  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, February 8, 2024

February 8, 2024

Could Senegal be reversing its democratic gains? President Macky Sall's decision to delay this month's elections has sparked anger both in parliament and on the streets. We discuss what this means for the country's stability. Plus: We look at the rise of podcasting in Africa - and hear from some of the people making a living from making their voices heard.

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

