DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, February 8, 2024

Could Senegal be reversing its democratic gains? President Macky Sall's decision to delay this month's elections has sparked anger both in parliament and on the streets. We discuss what this means for the country's stability.
Plus: We look at the rise of podcasting in Africa - and hear from some of the people making a living from making their voices heard.
