DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, February 10, 2023

18 minutes ago

A historic decision in Kenya: Facebook's parent Meta is facing lawsuits alleging harm and even death caused by content posted online. A UN report says the lack of jobs is the main driver of terrorism in sub-Saharan Africa. We hear from the author of the study. Jihadist violence in Burkina Faso is forcing people to flee, with some crossing the border into Ghana. We examine conditions they face.

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts9 hours ago
