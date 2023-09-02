DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, February 10, 2023

18 minutes ago 18 minutes ago

A historic decision in Kenya: Facebook's parent Meta is facing lawsuits alleging harm and even death caused by content posted online. A UN report says the lack of jobs is the main driver of terrorism in sub-Saharan Africa. We hear from the author of the study. Jihadist violence in Burkina Faso is forcing people to flee, with some crossing the border into Ghana. We examine conditions they face.