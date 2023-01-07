  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, August 18, 2023

26 minutes ago

Concerns over data exploitation in Kenya after the government stops a project by the crypto company Worldcoin Plus: As Zimbabwe counts down to polls pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against his opposition rival Nelson Chamisa, we discuss the state of democracy in the country. And: Why Nigeria's doctors are leaving the country in droves.

Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

