DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, April 28, 2023

1 hour ago

Tens of thousands are fleeing the fighting in Sudan. Most heading to Chad and South Sudan - two nations beset by conflict. How can they cope with this new wave of refugees? Kenya is shaken by mass deaths linked to a religious cult. How could it happen? Tech giant Meta faces lawsuits over its treatment of workers in Africa. Are African workers being exploited in digital sweatshops?

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

In this August 2022 photo, a German self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000 fires at the frontline amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine updates: More German military aid needed 'urgently'

Conflicts3 hours ago
