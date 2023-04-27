DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, April 28, 2023

Tens of thousands are fleeing the fighting in Sudan. Most heading to Chad and South Sudan - two nations beset by conflict. How can they cope with this new wave of refugees? Kenya is shaken by mass deaths linked to a religious cult. How could it happen? Tech giant Meta faces lawsuits over its treatment of workers in Africa. Are African workers being exploited in digital sweatshops?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.