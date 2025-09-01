DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 9 January 2025

Mozambique's opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane returns from self-imposed exile as his party challenges October's election results. And: Thousands of Mozambicans flee post-election tensions, ending up in limbo in neighboring Malawi. Plus: Food safety concerns in South African stores are fueling tensions between local and immigrant business owners.
