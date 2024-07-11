DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 7 November 2024

Botswana votes for change. The opposition's Duma Boko shows the door to the party that ruled since independence. His predecessor as president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, tells DW News Africa it's important to respect democracy even when you lose. Plus: Trump is back. We look at US-Africa relations over the next four years. And in Kenya: Dozens killed or abducted since protests began in June.
