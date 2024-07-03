DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo 7, March 2024

03/07/2024 March 7, 2024

How to deal with autocrats? Germany's development minister explains to DW why engaging with the military junta in Burkina Faso is important. Africa’s economic outlook: The rising cost of living threatens to stoke social unrest. The president of the African Development Bank says the future is not all doom and gloom. How to handle stress and anger? Nigerians let off steam in so-called rage rooms.