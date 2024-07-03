  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo 7, March 2024

March 7, 2024

How to deal with autocrats? Germany's development minister explains to DW why engaging with the military junta in Burkina Faso is important. Africa’s economic outlook: The rising cost of living threatens to stoke social unrest. The president of the African Development Bank says the future is not all doom and gloom. How to handle stress and anger? Nigerians let off steam in so-called rage rooms.

Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

How will Tanzania remember John Magufuli?

John Magufuli was criticized for cracking down on opponents — but he was also a popular leader for many Tanzanians.
PoliticsMarch 25, 202102:04 min
Ethiopia's Tigray region votes, defying federal government

Ethiopia's Tigray region held elections on Wednesday, defying the federal government's decision to postpone all polls.
PoliticsSeptember 10, 202001:48 min
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua speaks during a New Year's memorial service in 2014

Can faith and justice coexist in African churches?

African pastors have been accused of abuse, graft and murder. Will there be justice for their victims?
ReligionJanuary 22, 202402:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

