DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 6 June 2024

06/06/2024 June 6, 2024

South Africans have voted and the ballots are counted but what does that mean for the make-up of the next government and the democratic process? We get reflections from South Africans. Plus, the EU has a 200 million dollar deal with Mauritania to stop irregular migration to Spain's Canary Islands. DW News Africa talks to the people left waiting in the West African country.