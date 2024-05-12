DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 5 December 2024

As voters head to the polls in Ghana, inflation rises and the local currency loses its power, causing more Ghanaians to sink into poverty. Plus: Biden's visit to Angola, we discuss the role of the multi-billion dollar Lobito Corridor project. And, justice is finally served for the victims of a colonial-era abduction policy as they celebrate their victory over the Belgian state.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.