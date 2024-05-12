  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Politics

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 5 December 2024

December 5, 2024

As voters head to the polls in Ghana, inflation rises and the local currency loses its power, causing more Ghanaians to sink into poverty. Plus: Biden's visit to Angola, we discuss the role of the multi-billion dollar Lobito Corridor project. And, justice is finally served for the victims of a colonial-era abduction policy as they celebrate their victory over the Belgian state.

https://p.dw.com/p/4noD4
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

An artwork at Dakar Biennale 2024

The Dakar Biennale 2024 — feminine and feminist?

Salimata Diop, the Dakar Biennale’s first woman curator, takes DW on a tour of the highlights of the exhibition.
ArtsNovember 28, 202403:50 min
A woman sits under a shelter with bare, red earth and speaks to DW.

Chad struggles as refugees pour in from Sudan

Chad, one of the world's poorest countries, urgently needs help supporting over a million refugees.
MigrationNovember 28, 202404:39 min
Svenja Schulze

Chad 'opened the doors to all the refugees from Sudan'

The international community needs to do more to end the war in Sudan, says German Development Minister Svenja Schulze.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202404:59 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

"DW News Africa" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.

Go to show DW News Africa