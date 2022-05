DW News

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 27 May 2022

Billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim talks to DW, calling for Africans to have a greater say in the climate change debate +++ German investment in Africa lags that other major countries +++ DW gains rare access to two towns in Darfur to witness the aftermath of a massacre +++ Zimbabwe's female-only gem mine, Zimbaqua, gives women hope.