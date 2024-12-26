DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 26 December 2024

This is special edition of DW News Africa looking back at our highlights of the year: DW News Africa correspondents have been chasing the stories that move people's lives: from the challenges for Kenyan police tasked with supporting security efforts in Haiti, to the doctors who treat those who cannot pay for healthcare, or artists striking up new rhythms after decades of playing music.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.