DW News

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 26 August 2022

A Rwandan woman’s facing two years in jail for wearing a see-through dress on a night out. DW News Africa asks if it’s fair she’s been charged with public indecency. Also, uncertainty over Kenya's presidential election results. Will voters have to go back to the polls? And why it’s time to pick up a book written by an African author.