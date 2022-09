DW News

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 23 September 2022

Africans are living longer, healthier lives. This week we look at advancements in tech that are improving health services for women in Cameroon. As more South African homes are plunged into darkness, we ask why is the power grid crumbling? Students in Nigeria demand the reopening of their universities. And, we meet the blind Ugandan doctor still driven by a passion for his profession.