DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 22 April 2022

As the Democratic Republic of Congo ponders plans for the world's largest hydropower dam, DW News Africa asks: What's in it for the average citizen?And we meet the Congolese nun who is generating goodwill in the community by producing power for her neighbors. Plus, we visit Ghana's paragliders who, every year, attract hundreds of enthusiasts to their annual festival.