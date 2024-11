11/21/2024 November 21, 2024

In 1884, European powers met in Berlin to formalise their Scramble for Africa's land, labour and natural resources. So what's the legacy of the Berlin Conference today? Plus: In Nigeria, the slang 'japa' refers to those who left: now, some people are doing reverse japa And: A Nigerian-born artist challenges perceptions of African art, creating works that speak to the world while honoring his roots