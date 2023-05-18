  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 19 May 2023

49 minutes ago

Nigeria's Bayelsa State bears bitter fruit, poisoned by decades of oil spills. We hear about the fight to make sure the polluters pay. Plus: The stories of loss in Democratic Republic of Congo after the country's worst natural disaster in recent times. And: Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, serves up a large portion of inspiration.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President of the European Council Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Hiroshima, Japan

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts15 hours ago
