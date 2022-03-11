DW News

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 17 June 2022

Rwanda prepares to receive Britain's unwanted. What is behind the controversial UK-Rwanda deportation deal? +++ DW's exclusive report: A town in Ethiopia torn apart by ethnic violence +++ Campaigning to make Nigerians aware of a disease that affects them more than any other population in the world +++ Cape Verde’s new generation of musicians hopes to build on the country's rich musical heritage.