DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 17 June 2022

Rwanda prepares to receive Britain's unwanted. What is behind the controversial UK-Rwanda deportation deal? +++ DW's exclusive report: A town in Ethiopia torn apart by ethnic violence +++ Campaigning to make Nigerians aware of a disease that affects them more than any other population in the world +++ Cape Verde’s new generation of musicians hopes to build on the country's rich musical heritage.