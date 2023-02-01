  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 13 January, 2023

1 hour ago

Could there finally be a solution to the drought problems in the Horn of Africa? Scientists discover increasing amounts of groundwater +++ Nigeria's election faces security and procedural challenges +++ The killing of a gay activist in Kenya, prompts calls for justice over cases of violence within and against the LGBTQ community.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht

German media report defense minister soon to resign

Politics2 hours ago
More stories from DW

