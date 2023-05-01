DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 06 January 2023

  1. Skip to content
Where is Africa headed in 2023? +++ The Africa CDC speaks to DW News Africa about the continent's state of preparedness for future health crises +++ Emotional reunions as Ethiopia's war torn Tigray region opens up again. We ask if and how the ceasefire will hold +++ Crucial elections in Nigeria. What is at stake? +++ Meet Moky Makura, the woman challenging how the West depicts Africa.

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

