DW News

DW News Africa with Raheela Mohamed, 1 July 2022

Growing calls for an independent investigation into Melilla migrant deaths +++ In Mozambique, thousands flee attacks on previously safe areas of Cabo Delgado +++ Remains of DR Congo's independence icon Patrice Lumumba are laid to rest +++ US military adds Ghana to African Lion anti-terrorism exercise +++ Meet Nigeria's Super Falcons before they head to Morocco for the Women's AFCON.