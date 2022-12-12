DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed

What will it take for an African team to win the World Cup? Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale ended by France, we explore how the underdogs gained global support. And: Leaders from Africa gather in the US, the White House hopes to boost trade and security ties.
Plus: We look at contemporary African art that's reaching new heights, out in space.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.