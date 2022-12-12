  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
SocietyAfrica

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed

44 minutes ago

What will it take for an African team to win the World Cup? Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale ended by France, we explore how the underdogs gained global support. And: Leaders from Africa gather in the US, the White House hopes to boost trade and security ties. Plus: We look at contemporary African art that's reaching new heights, out in space.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive 2023 Charlemagne Prize

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (l) and Director General Abba Isa Tijani (r) of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, pose and smile with Rautenstrauch Joest Museum Director Nanette Snoep (c) at a restitution ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Culture9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human RightsDecember 15, 202202:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Closeup of a hand holding a smartphone displaying some text in Greek

Wiretapping scandal in Greece

Wiretapping scandal in Greece

Politics38 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics10 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

BusinessDecember 15, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage