11/11/2022 November 11, 2022

South Africa breaks ground on its Deep Space Ground Station, which will help track NASA’s Artemis programme to the moon and send the first astronauts to Mars. +++ Amid Nigeria's worst floods in a decade, DW visits a community that has disappeared beneath the waters. +++ We take sneak peek at Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther by Marvel Studios releasing in cinemas around the world.