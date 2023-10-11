DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, November 10, 2023

Will the killing ever come to an end in Cameroon? We ask the president of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa. Plus: AI helps to put healthy, locally available food on people's plates. We meet a Tanzanian entrepreneur who developed an award-winning app. Plus: We head to a new BMX park to watch Nigeria's next generation of riders spinning the wheels.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.