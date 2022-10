DW News

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 7 October 2022

+++ DW visits towns freed from the control of jihadist insurgents in northern Mozambique +++ As health workers race to prevent the spread of Ebola in Uganda, we report from the area where the outbreak began +++ Ahead of next year’s elections in Nigeria, young people rally behind Peter Obi, the politician hoping to unseat the political old-guard +++