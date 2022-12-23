DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 23 December 2022

59 minutes ago 59 minutes ago

How is Europe trying to right its colonial wrongs? +++ After the Netherlands' formal apology for its role in the slave trade not everyone welcomes the 'sorry' +++ Germany hands back the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, we speak to a descendant of the looted kingdom +++ Photographers flock to the 'Bamako Encounters' biennale +++ The future of Jazz: Nduduzo Makhathini