As COP27 draws to a close, DW News Africa looks to Madagascar where climate change is pushing more than a million people to the brink of starvation. +++ And: With 8 billion people on the planet, we look at the challenges facing communities living in Africa's biggest city, Lagos. +++ Plus: Fans are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup - what does the event mean for soccer's next generation in Africa?