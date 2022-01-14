 DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 14 January 2022 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 14.01.2022

Where are Africa's stolen treasures? DW News Africa looks at the quest to reclaim the Continent's lost artefacts. A project in Kenya has been documenting what the colonialists plundered - while a Congolese activist has been stealing back Africa's stolen relics from museums in Europe.

Where are Africa's stolen treasures? DW News Africa looks at the quest to reclaim the Continent's lost artefacts. A project in Kenya has been documenting what the colonialists plundered - while a Congolese activist has been stealing back Africa's stolen relics from museums in Europe.

Plus, teen pregnancies are on the rise in Africa. One Rwandan woman is trying to change that with a video game that re-educates young women about sex.   

And finally, Benin's annual voodoo festival has brought together thousands of worshippers. They're paying respect to Mami Wata, goddess of the sea.

