DW News

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 11 February 2022

Will there be accountability for torture in Uganda? We hear testimony from a Ugandan satirist who alleges he was brutally beaten. And he says, the orders came from the very top.+++ We also meet South Sudanese filmmaker, Akuol de Mabior, whose work is the first film from her country to make it to the Berlin Film Festival.