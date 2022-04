DW News

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 08 April 2022

Alleged state organized violence against the indigenous Batwa community in DRC National Park +++ The first ever war crimes trial at the International Criminal Court relating to the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region +++ A Zimbabwean startup prompted by the pandemic to address the need for fresh grocery supplies +++ Tanzanian Muslims feel the pinch of rising food prices as they mark Ramadan